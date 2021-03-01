InventHelp Inventor Develops Deer Lifter For Game Hunters (BRK-3062)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an avid hunter, I have often shot accurately enough to slay a deer and been able to bring it home, said an inventor from Bessemer, Ala.

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an avid hunter, I have often shot accurately enough to slay a deer and been able to bring it home, said an inventor from Bessemer, Ala. "However, I no longer can load the animal onto my ATV for transport by myself."

Therefore, he developed a prototype for DEER LOADER, patent-pending to allows a deer hunter to load his kill safely onto an ATV unassisted. As such, it eliminates the need to lift the animal and reduces the chances of muscle strain and injury. Besides saving time and energy, this novel hunting accessory is easy to install and use. In addition, it is convenient, lightweight and portable.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-3062, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

