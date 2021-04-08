PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a decorative way to customize windows," said an inventor, from Sierra Vista, Ariz.

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a decorative way to customize windows," said an inventor, from Sierra Vista, Ariz., "so I invented the WINDOW ART. My design enables a homeowner to add style and personality to a previously unused area."

The patent-pending invention provides a decorative window display for households. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional windows. As a result, it could spark conversation and it could enhance safety. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2807, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-decorative-window-option-for-households-and-businesses-pho-2807-301261505.html

SOURCE InventHelp