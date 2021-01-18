InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Souvenir Option For Travelers (AAT-4541)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an eye-catching and educational souvenir for travelers to collect from each state they visit," said an inventor, from Decatur, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an eye-catching and educational souvenir for travelers to collect from each state they visit," said an inventor, from Decatur, Ga., "so I invented the GEORGIA SOUVENIR FERRIS WHEEL. My design could help to promote state pride."

The invention provides a unique keepsake or souvenir for people who have traveled to various U.S. states. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional souvenirs. As a result, it could evoke fun and fond memories and it can be given as a gift to friends and family members. The invention features a novel and decorative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4541, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

