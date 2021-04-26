InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Lights For Diwali Celebrations (TRO-382)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for people to celebrate Diwali and their customs fully without having to use Christmas lights," said an inventor, from Langley, British Columbia, Canada, "so I invented FESTIVAL LIGHTS.

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for people to celebrate Diwali and their customs fully without having to use Christmas lights," said an inventor, from Langley, British Columbia, Canada, "so I invented FESTIVAL LIGHTS. My design offers a special and symbolic light display for the festival of lights."

The invention provides a symbolic and ornate way to decorate for Diwali. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional holiday lights and decorations. As a result, it could make a Diwali celebration more festive and it can be displayed indoors or outdoors. The invention features an eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who celebrate Diwali. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-382, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

