InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Cover (RHO-1177)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I slipped and fell into the drainage ditch as a result of erosion," said an inventor from Midlothian, Va. "I desired a home improvement product that would prevent problems associated with erosion, grass growing, slipping and falling in the ditch. My decorative cover is flexible, lightweight, durable, attractive and inexpensive and it could improve the appearance of the area."

He developed the patent pending DITCH BEAUTIFICATION COVER to provide a novel and eye-catching appearance that may increase a home's value, especially for new homes in the country. This invention may save money by eliminating refilling the open drainage area due to erosion. This easy to use and install device may also provide enhanced safety by reducing slipping and falling hazards. Additionally, it would feature a functional and flexible design.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1177, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

