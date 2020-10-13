InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Candy Holder (CBA-3863)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to say that most people have some type of Christmas tree decoration during the holidays.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to say that most people have some type of Christmas tree decoration during the holidays. Using that popular design, an inventor from Greenville, S.C. decided to apply it to a candy holder.

He developed a prototype for HOLIDAY CANDY TREE to serve as an attractive means to display candy throughout the year. As such, it provides a unique holiday decoration and serving piece. At the same time, this lightweight, compact and portable display unit is easy to set up, fold flat and store. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, it makes an ideal holiday gift.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I built a prototype of this decorative piece," he said, "and gave it to my family as a Christmas gift to display candy."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

