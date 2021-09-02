InventHelp Inventor Develops Daylight Door (DAE-558)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I spend a lot of time in my garage which results in high energy bills," said an inventor from Minneapolis, Minn.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I spend a lot of time in my garage which results in high energy bills," said an inventor from Minneapolis, Minn. "This inspired me to develop a means to permit substantial sunlight to enter the garage without raising the door, to avoid burning overhead lighting."

He developed the HEAVEN GARAGE DOOR which features a convenient and adjustable design to lower utility bills to save homeowners money. This improved garage door would allow plenty of light to enter through the adjustable blinds without having to open a garage door or run overhead lights. It may ensure that the garage space was more useable as well as enjoyable. Additionally, this invention would be secure, visually appealing and a highlight of the home.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DAE-558, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

