PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a quick and easy way to protect my car against potential flooding," said an inventor, from Bergenfield, N.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a quick and easy way to protect my car against potential flooding," said an inventor, from Bergenfield, N.J., "so I invented the QUICKIE CAR WRAP. My design eliminates the need to expose a parked car to rising floodwaters and other storm-related damage."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a parked car against storms and flooding. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional vehicle covers. As a result, it prevents flood water from damaging the seats, wiring, electronics and engine compartment and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners in flood-prone areas. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2237, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cover-to-protect-vehicles-against-flooding-njd-2237-301163642.html

SOURCE InventHelp