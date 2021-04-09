PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient cooling system for bicyclists," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the COOL RIDE. My design enables the user to ride comfortably for longer periods of time during hot weather."

The invention provides an effective way to keep a bicyclist cool during hot weather. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a rider to stop and squirt water onto the face. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could help to prevent heat-related illnesses. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for bicyclists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-366, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cooling-system-for-bicyclists-lvt-366-301261548.html

SOURCE InventHelp