InventHelp Inventor Develops Cooking Device For Outdoor Use Or Emergency Situations (HTM-9365)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a universal cooking appliance that is affordable and environmentally-friendly for everyone, especially individuals in third world countries," said an inventor, from Palm Coast, Fla., "so I invented the ELECTROSENE GAS COOKER. My design enables you to easily cook food with three alternative sources of energy in case any of the three sources in use is not available."

The invention provides a choice or an alternative energy source for cooking food when the primary source is not available. In doing so, it offers an energy-efficient alternative to traditional appliances. As a result, it ensures that food is quickly cooked and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a durable and portable design that is easy to use and maintain so it is ideal for households, camping enthusiasts, caterers, areas experiencing natural disasters or power outages, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and three different prototype samples are available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-9365, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

