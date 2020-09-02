InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Weight Rack (SDB-1463)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When traveling, I have had to employ a hand scale to weigh my family's luggage," said an inventor from Highland, California.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When traveling, I have had to employ a hand scale to weigh my family's luggage," said an inventor from Highland, California. "This inspired me to develop an improved luggage rack that would contain a scale."

He developed the patent-pending LUGGAGE RACK WITH SCALE to ensure that luggage remained within weight restrictions to save travelers money. This invention could eliminate embarrassment as well as expensive overage fees. Additionally, it could allow packing to be easier as well as stress free.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1463, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

