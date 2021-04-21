PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and sanitary way to sit while waiting in line at the airport," said one of two inventors, from Valdosta, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and sanitary way to sit while waiting in line at the airport," said one of two inventors, from Valdosta, Ga., "so we invented the LUGGAGE SIDE SADDLE SEAT. Our design eliminates the need to sit on the ground, find a seating area or sit on top of a suitcase."

The invention provides a comfortable way for a traveler to rest when a seating area is not available. In doing so, it ensures that a seat is readily available when needed. As a result, it reduces fatigue and strain and it could also be used to support the feet, a laptop, etc. The invention features a practical and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2324, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-way-to-sit-while-traveling-with-luggage-jmc-2324-301273293.html

SOURCE InventHelp