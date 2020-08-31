InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way To Disinfect Silverware Before Use (LST-1048)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I eat out a lot and I wanted to create a simple way to sanitize my silverware before enjoying my meal," said an inventor, from Bellflower, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I eat out a lot and I wanted to create a simple way to sanitize my silverware before enjoying my meal," said an inventor, from Bellflower, Calif., "so I invented CLEAN UTENSILS."

The invention provides an effective way to disinfect silverware prior to use in a restaurant. In doing so, it prevents an individual from coming into contact with germs and bacteria on silverware. As a result, it enhances sanitary conditions and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that your silverware is clean and sanitary prior to use."

