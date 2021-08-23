InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way To Collect Golf Balls (BGF-2479)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way for a golfer to retrieve golf balls when participating in a scramble tournament," said an inventor, from Howell, Mich.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way for a golfer to retrieve golf balls when participating in a scramble tournament," said an inventor, from Howell, Mich., "so I invented the GOLF BALL SCOOP NET. My design enhances comfort and convenience for golfers."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to collect golf balls from the course while sitting in a golf cart. In doing so, it eliminates the need to get up, bend or strain. It also saves time and effort and it could make scramble play more enjoyable. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2479, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

