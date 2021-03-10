PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to change a tire on a trailer," said an inventor, from Knightdale, N.C., "so I invented the TRAILER JACK. My design ensures that the jack is readily available, and it can be used with all types of trailers including cargo trailers, RV trailers, car carriers, boat trailers, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to change flat tires on trailers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a manual jack. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety, stability and support. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trailer owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-601, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-trailer-accessory-for-changing-tires-dhm-601-301244415.html

SOURCE InventHelp