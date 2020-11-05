PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a convenient way to wind up long cargo straps from a 48-foot flatbed trailer," said an inventor, from Fort Hall, Idaho, "so I invented the MULTIWINDER.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a convenient way to wind up long cargo straps from a 48-foot flatbed trailer," said an inventor, from Fort Hall, Idaho, "so I invented the MULTIWINDER. My design could also be used to wind electrical wiring, nylon straps, garland, Christmas lights and other lengths of materials."

The invention provides an effective way to wind up various items like cords, ropes and straps. In doing so, it ensures that lengths of materials can be stored in a neat and organized manner. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, truck drivers, farms, contractors, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-9574, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-tool-for-winding-up-various-items-htm-9574-301165585.html

SOURCE InventHelp