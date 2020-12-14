InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Tool For The Telecom Industry (DVR-869)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Technicians in the telecom industry currently have to untwist wires by hand," said an inventor, from Lakewood, Colo.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Technicians in the telecom industry currently have to untwist wires by hand," said an inventor, from Lakewood, Colo. "I thought there could be a faster way, so I invented the TELECOM / DATACOM TOOL. My design offers a more efficient alternative to manual methods."

The invention provides an improved way to untwist Cat 5 cable. In doing so, it eliminates the need to perform the task by hand or with pliers. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features a compact and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for telephone companies and electrical and wiring contractors.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DVR-869, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

