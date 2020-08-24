InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Tool For Holding Screws While Working (AVZ-1889)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was putting a new lock on my door and I kept dropping the little screws," said an inventor, from Destin, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was putting a new lock on my door and I kept dropping the little screws," said an inventor, from Destin, Fla. "I thought there could be a better way to hold them while working, so I invented the J T EASY TOOL."

The invention provides an effective way to keep a quantity of screws readily accessible while working. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold screws in the hand, a pocket or container. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent lost or dropped screws. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, construction workers, trade workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added convenience by preventing lost screws."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1889, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

