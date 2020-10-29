InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient System To Monitor And Track Students (DLL-3767)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a childcare director and I wanted to create an effective system to help prevent students from being left behind on the bus or while on a field trip," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the...

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a childcare director and I wanted to create an effective system to help prevent students from being left behind on the bus or while on a field trip," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the STEP UP. My design offers a quick and accurate system for keeping track of students."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to monitor the status of students traveling to and from school, on school premises or on a field trip. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods of tracking student activity. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for schools, colleges and school bus companies.

