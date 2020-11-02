InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Seat Accessory For The Bathroom (MTN-3538)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to sit in the bathroom while bathing my child," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to sit in the bathroom while bathing my child," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented THE THRONE. My design eliminates the need to sit directly on the toilet seat."

The patent-pending invention provides a stable seat within a bathroom environment. In doing so, it prevents excessive shifting and wear of the toilet seat and attachment hardware. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort and it enables an individual to sit while bathing a child, shaving legs, etc. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3538, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

