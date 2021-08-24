InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Power Accessory For Outdoor Decorations (TRO-399)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient and eye-catching way to power outdoor holiday lights throughout the season," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the TREE LIGHT.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient and eye-catching way to power outdoor holiday lights throughout the season," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the TREE LIGHT. My design could save holiday decorators time and energy and it could provide a more attractive display."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to power outdoor decorations. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use extension cords. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it offers a neat and attractive illuminated display. The invention features a portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-399, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

