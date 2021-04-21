PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of losing socks in the wash," said an inventor, from Queens, N.Y. "I thought there could be a simple and easy way to keep a pair together, so I invented the S-SOCKS. My design provides added convenience and peace of mind when doing laundry."

The invention provides an effective way to keep a pair of socks together during the washing and drying cycles. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of matching socks. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent lost or missing socks. The invention features a simple and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2990, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-modification-for-socks-lgi-2990-301273292.html

SOURCE InventHelp