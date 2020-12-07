InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Device For Opening & Closing A Screen Door (AVZ-1940)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to open the screen door when carrying groceries or to ensure that the door properly closes when kids are running in and out," said an inventor, from Aransas Pass, Texas, "so I...

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to open the screen door when carrying groceries or to ensure that the door properly closes when kids are running in and out," said an inventor, from Aransas Pass, Texas, "so I invented the SURE SHUT. My design provides added convenience and it helps to keep the bugs out."

The invention provides an easier way to unlock and open or close and lock a screen door. In doing so, it enables users to access the door when their hands are full. As a result, it eliminates the need to prop the door open or keep it unlocked and it enhances safety, security and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and owners of recreational vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

