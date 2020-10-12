InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Cooling System For Parked Cars (OCM-1385)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable and convenient way to get into your parked car on a hot, sunny day," said an inventor, from Garden Grove, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable and convenient way to get into your parked car on a hot, sunny day," said an inventor, from Garden Grove, Calif., "so I invented the HEAT SUCKER. My design eliminates the hassle of opening the windows and waiting for a hot car to cool down."

The invention provides an effective way to keep the interior of a parked car cool. In doing so, it eliminates the need to return to a hot and stuffy car. As a result, it could help to prevent burns associated with touching a hot seat belt buckle or steering wheel and it enhances comfort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1385, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

