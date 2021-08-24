PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to keep beverages cold for an extended period of time and at any place or time," said an inventor, from Columbia, Ill.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to keep beverages cold for an extended period of time and at any place or time," said an inventor, from Columbia, Ill., "so I invented the KOLD COOL. My design enables the user to enjoy a cold, refreshing beverage from start to finish."

The invention provides an effective way to keep a beverage cool for a longer time period. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using ice. As a result, it helps to prevent beverage waste and it can be used with water, sodas, beer, juices, wine, mixed drinks and other beverages. The invention features a novel and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for sports fans, picnickers, beach goers, households, travelers and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-666, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-cooling-accessory-for-beverages-suu-666-301360096.html

SOURCE InventHelp