InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Cart (JKN-224)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a soccer mom and notice parents using carts to carry tents, chairs and coolers," said an inventor from Hattiesburg, Miss. "This inspired me to develop a mobile cart that could aid in transporting and setting up tents and/or large umbrellas."

She developed the patent-pending TENT ASSIST as a motorized, functional, and time saving device that transports a pop-up tent and accessories. This unit features a portable and lightweight design for easy mobility. It eliminates carrying items separately and numerous trips from a vehicle. Additionally, this invention allows one person to set up a tent and/or large umbrella.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JKN-224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

