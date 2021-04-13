InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient & Portable Product For Target Practice (BTM-2834)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a time-saving way to set up for target practice," said an inventor, from Glen Burnie, Md.

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a time-saving way to set up for target practice," said an inventor, from Glen Burnie, Md., "so I invented the PORTABLE TARGET STAND. My design eliminates the need to dig holes or string wires to support a stand or hang a target."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient and practical target product for shooting sports. In doing so, it enables the user to create a shooting range at any location firearms are permitted. As a result, it eliminates the need to locate and utilize a tree or post and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable, versatile and durable design that is easy to assemble and use so it is ideal for gun owners, law enforcement personnel and shooting sports enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2834, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp