InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient & Portable Charging Accessory (MTK-150)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2021 "I wanted to create a more convenient charging product that is easy to use and transport," said an inventor, from Pensacola, Fla., "so I invented the DISC POWER BANK. My design ensures that your various mobile devices are charged and ready for use."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to charge or power a mobile device. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional charging cords and devices. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTK-150, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

