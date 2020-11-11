InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory To Free Drain Obstructions (BGF-2448)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to unclog the drain without taking apart the pipes," said an inventor, from Southfield, Mich.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to unclog the drain without taking apart the pipes," said an inventor, from Southfield, Mich., "so I invented the G H TOILET CLEANING BUDDY. My design enables you to easily free drain obstructions and retrieve items clogging a toilet or sink drain."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove a clog or an obstruction from a toilet or sink drain. In doing so, it enables a lost item such as a toy, ring or rag to be easily retrieved. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent potential plumbing problems. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households, plumbers and maintenance workers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2448, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

