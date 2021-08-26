InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory For Watering Planters (OTW-241)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to supply water to plants in a regulated manner over an extended period of time," said an inventor, from Pearl City, Ill.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to supply water to plants in a regulated manner over an extended period of time," said an inventor, from Pearl City, Ill., "so I invented the FLOWER SAVER. My design can be used on a routine basis or when away from home for a few days to ensure that plants are properly watered."

The invention provides an effective way to water a plant or flower within a planter. In doing so, it enables the plant to draw nourishment as needed. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help to improve plant health. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households, businesses, landscapers, garden centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-241, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

