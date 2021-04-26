InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory For Mailboxes (TST-437)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and recognizable device for determining if mail has been delivered or not," said an inventor, from Tucson, Ariz.

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and recognizable device for determining if mail has been delivered or not," said an inventor, from Tucson, Ariz., "so I invented the FLAGS IN THE WIND. My design saves you unnecessary trips to an empty mailbox."

The invention provides an effective way to know if mail has been delivered within a mailbox. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly check the mailbox. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TST-437, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

