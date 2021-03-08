InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory For Feeding Pet Fish (CCP-1615)

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a worry-free way to ensure that fish are fed the proper amount of food at the appropriate times," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill.

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a worry-free way to ensure that fish are fed the proper amount of food at the appropriate times," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the READY SET GO FEEDER. My design eliminates the need to manually feed fish or have a friend stop by to feed them when you're away."

The invention provides an effective way to feed fish when away from home. In doing so, it ensures that fish are properly fed at certain times. As a result, it eliminates hassles, worry, and it could help to keep fish healthy The invention features an innovative design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals with aquariums and pet fish. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCP-1615, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

