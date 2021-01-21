PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to cook several meal and dessert options within a Dutch oven while camping," said an inventor, from Taylorsville, Utah, "so I invented CAMP ACCESSORIES.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to cook several meal and dessert options within a Dutch oven while camping," said an inventor, from Taylorsville, Utah, "so I invented CAMP ACCESSORIES. My design also eliminates the need to clean trays or pans after cooking."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cook multiple foods simultaneously in a Dutch oven. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of cooking foods separately. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can be easily transported to a camping site. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for camping enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2411, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-accessory-for-dutch-ovens-stu-2411-301209864.html

SOURCE InventHelp