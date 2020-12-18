InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory For Coloring Hair (NJD-2245)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional hairstylist and I wanted to create a more efficient method for holding foil wraps when applying color for a client," said an inventor, from Morganville, N.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional hairstylist and I wanted to create a more efficient method for holding foil wraps when applying color for a client," said an inventor, from Morganville, N.J., "so I invented the A 3 X H. My design offers more consistent coverage and less mess than conventional tools and methods."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold and support foil wraps while applying hair coloring solution. In doing so, it increases control, precision and maneuverability. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional hairstylists, salons and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2245, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

