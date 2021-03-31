InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory For Caulking Guns (DNV-207)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've worked on houses for 40 years and I thought there could be a better way to apply caulk," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo.

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've worked on houses for 40 years and I thought there could be a better way to apply caulk," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo., "so I invented the CAULK MATE. My design eliminates the need to work on my hands and knees and it enhances safety when caulking on top of a ladder."

The invention provides a more effective way to utilize a caulking gun. In doing so, it increases the user's reach. As a result, it reduces the bending and straining required when working at floor level or on a ladder. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, it can be adapted for use on most typical caulking tubes and a prototype is available.

