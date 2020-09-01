InventHelp Inventor Develops Compact Lock Pick For The Hotel Industry (OCC-1515)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the hotel security industry and I thought there could be a better tool for releasing an engaged night latch," said an inventor, from Huntington Beach, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the hotel security industry and I thought there could be a better tool for releasing an engaged night latch," said an inventor, from Huntington Beach, Calif., "so I invented the NIGHTLATCH WIZARD."

The patent-pending invention provides an external way to open a swing bar door guard on a hotel room door. In doing so, it offers a compact alternative to traditional tools. As a result, it can be carried in a pocket and it helps to resist damage. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the hotel industry, security/law enforcement and locksmiths. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My compact and durable design can be easily accessed by security officers when needed."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-1515, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

