InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable & Stylish Watch Band (IPL-805)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and fashionable watch band that is comfortable to wear around the wrist," said an inventor, from Richmond, Ind., "so I invented the SCRUNCH BAND. My design eliminates the need to wear a tight and sweaty leather or metal watch band."

The invention provides an eye-catching band for a watch. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional metal or leather watch bands. As a result, it could enhance comfort and style. The invention features a novel design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals ages 6 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-805, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

