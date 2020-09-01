InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Soak Cushion (OCM-1404)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to soak in my tub, however, the surface of the tub is so hard it leads to my back hurting," said an inventor from Anaheim, California.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to soak in my tub, however, the surface of the tub is so hard it leads to my back hurting," said an inventor from Anaheim, California. "This inspired me to develop a cushioned insert that could allow me to luxuriate within the tub."

She developed the BATH RELAXER to provide added support for the bather's neck and back to enhance relaxation and comfort while soaking within the bathtub. This durable invention also reduces stress and painful pressure points while improving leg circulation. Additionally, it would feature a compact design to allow for easy storage.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1404, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

