InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Control Sleeve (NPL-335)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am always chopping chicken for myself and my dogs which results in my palms hurting," said an inventor from Bokeelia, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a comfortable sleeve for a knife that allows chopping various items to be easier and pain free."

He developed the patent-pending KNIFE SLEEVE that features an effective and durable design. This invention allow users to comfortably cut foods by eliminating strain and pain. Additionally, it provides added safety as well as peace of mind for consumers at home and cooks or chefs.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NPL-335, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

