InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Marijuana Carrier And Smoking Pipe (FED-2289)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I operate a store that sells cannabis and wanted a way to help customers who buy it but don't have the means to smoke it," said an inventor from Tukwila, Wash. "This dual-purpose invention is the perfect answer."

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending JAR PIPE to provide a means of storing and smoking marijuana. As such, this lightweight, compact and portable accessory eliminates the need to carry separate containers and pipes. At the same time, it saves space and is practical and easy to use. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced, making it an ideal gift for smokers. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2289, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

