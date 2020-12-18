InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Device For AC Condensation Drain Lines (NPL-334)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a safe and easy way to clean the condensation drain lines on an air conditioner," said an inventor, from Ft.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a safe and easy way to clean the condensation drain lines on an air conditioner," said an inventor, from Ft. Myers, Fla., "so I invented THE MEAN DRAIN. My design reduces the cost and damage associated with water leaks."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean air conditioner condensation drain lines. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to other cleaning methods. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it helps to ensure continued service without interruption, recalls and water leaks. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, HVAC workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NPL-334, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

