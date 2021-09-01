InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Accessory For The Knees (FLA-3398)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"I thought there could be a more effective way to protect the knees and clean floors," said an inventor, from Ft.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"I thought there could be a more effective way to protect the knees and clean floors," said an inventor, from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the STEW PADS. My design assists in the cleaning process while also reducing stress on the knees."

The patent-pending invention provides a more efficient way to clean the floors while on the hands and knees. In doing so, it saves time and effort. It also helps to protect the knees. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, cleaning services, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3398, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

