InventHelp Inventor Develops Chiropractic Decompression Accessory (CBA-3835)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a Chiropractor, I wanted to design a better way to relieve patient pain, while promoting their comfort," said an inventor from Greenville SC. "So, I developed DR CIPRIANO'S Y STRAP."

The invention fulfills the need for a spinal decompression device. A patient could feel relief of various back and neck pain, as well as other associated ailments. This would help to decompress the spine and offer relief of various pain in a drug-free manner. The device offers effective results and is easy to use. Additionally, the inventor's working prototype is available upon request.

The inventor described their unique design. "My invention is a better design for ease of use and comfort for the patient."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3835, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp