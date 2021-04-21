InventHelp Inventor Develops Child Safety System For Vehicles (ORD-2884)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to prevent parents from leaving a child unattended in a parked car," said an inventor, from Kissimmee, Fla., "so I invented the B O B DEVICE. My design could help to prevent heat- or cold-related injuries associated with being left in a parked car."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective reminder to remove a child from a vehicle upon parking. In doing so, it prevents the child or pet from being accidentally left behind. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children and pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2884, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

