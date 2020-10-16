InventHelp Inventor Develops Catheter Collect (JAD-109)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a registered nurse I have noticed many times urine specimens were missing due to the task being too time consuming," said an inventor from Gainesville, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a registered nurse I have noticed many times urine specimens were missing due to the task being too time consuming," said an inventor from Gainesville, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a means to allow the samples to be more efficiently taken with patients employing Foley catheters."

She developed the SPOT COLLECT which would be convenient as well as easy to use. This invention would provide a fast and direct means of obtaining a urine sample that may reduce the risk of contamination associated with the use of syringes. Additionally, it could feature a cost-effective design and may minimize waste.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

