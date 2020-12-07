InventHelp Inventor Develops Bowling Product To Keep A Stored Ball Warm (ALL-2451)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to keep a bowling ball warm while stored in a garage or car during cold weather," said an inventor, from Canton, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to keep a bowling ball warm while stored in a garage or car during cold weather," said an inventor, from Canton, Ga., "so I invented HEATED BOWLING BALL BUDDIES. My design saves time and increases convenience for bowlers by ensuring that a ball is warm and ready for use."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to keep a bowler's equipment warm during storage and transport. In doing so, it eliminates the need to store a ball in the house or wait for it to warm up. As a result, it prevents the ball from contracting and expanding due to constant changes in temperature and it could help to reduce cracks or splits in a ball. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for bowlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2451, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

