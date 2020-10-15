InventHelp Inventor Develops Bicycle Security System (LVT-229)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My boarder had two bicycles lost during one month," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nevada.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My boarder had two bicycles lost during one month," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nevada. "This inspired me to develop a means of locating a lost or stolen bicycle."

He developed the CHIP IN A BICYCLE to provide bicyclists with peace of mind as it may allow for quick recovery of a stolen or misplaced bicycle. This invention may save time, energy and frustration while sparing the cyclist the cost associated with purchasing a new bicycle. Additionally, it may reduce crime resulting in safer neighborhoods.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

