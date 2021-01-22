PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a more comfortable way to rest my back while doing plumbing work under a sink," said an inventor, from Harrodsburg, Ky.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a more comfortable way to rest my back while doing plumbing work under a sink," said an inventor, from Harrodsburg, Ky., "so I invented the BACK SAVER. My design increases back comfort and it can be utilized in small spaces such as powder rooms."

The invention provides a more effective way to work under a sink, in a crawlspace or a related area. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to resting the back on uncomfortable surfaces. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added convenience. The invention features a small, space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LUV-149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-back-rest-device-for-plumbers-luv-149-301209911.html

SOURCE InventHelp