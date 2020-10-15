PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All too often, motorists are killed or injured in collisions where one of the vehicles is attempting to make a 180-degree turn.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All too often, motorists are killed or injured in collisions where one of the vehicles is attempting to make a 180-degree turn. Fortunately, an inventor from Hallandale, Fla., has thought of a safety feature to enable drivers to signal other drivers of an impending U-turn.

He developed U-TURN-SIGNAL, patent-pending, to alert traffic close to the vehicle in question to be careful. In other words, it increases response time to an otherwise unexpected action by a nearby vehicle. Thus, it has the potential to improve highway safety by preventing automobile accidents resulting in injuries and deaths. As such, it also reduces the number of insurance claims and the instances of law enforcement involvement. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "I have seen too many automobile accidents involving motor vehicles that were making a U-turns at busy intersections," he said, "and wanted to prevent these tragedies."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/ Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2282, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-automotive-indicator-system-for-u-turns-hlw-2282-301149355.html

SOURCE InventHelp