InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Forced Air System For Cleaning Windshields (HLW-2301)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After finding a blower effective in drying off my car windshield, I realized this forced air concept could be applied to clean automotive windshields," said an inventor from Miramar, Fla. "It would be quieter and easier to maintain than existing wiper blades."

He and another inventor developed the patent pending CAR WINDSHIELD BLOWER to clean dirt and debris from exterior of automotive windshields better than wiper blades. Designed to create an invisible protective layer over the windshield surface, it improves driver visibility and highway safety. At the same time, it reduces driver distraction from wiper blade sound and motion and eliminate windshield wiper expenses. This new automotive feature is also durable, practical and easy to operate. In addition, drivers will appreciate how convenient, effective and cost efficient it is.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/ Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2301, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

